Mudgee's Pantry an important lifeline for families

More than one year since it opened, a community pantry is continuing to help local families as the cost of living continues to rise.
Mudgee Baptist Church opened the volunteer-run Mudgee's Pantry to help ease pressure for people experiencing financial stress in March 2022, since then the pantry has helped hundreds of local families to stock up on essentials.
For $15 a family can sign in and register before getting a trolley with two baskets, one red and one black. The red basket can be filled from the fresh produce section in the foyer.
The black basket is for the pantry which contains essential non-perishable foods and hygiene products purchased through Foodbank Australia.
The produce stock is made possible through SecondBite and is delivered weekly by staff from Blooms the Chemist.
"I would say in the last couple of months - and this is an early trend - it's getting busier, particularly now in winter and last winter it was busy as well...at this stage it looks like it's busier," volunteer Amie Delph said.
"We've had nearly 400 households from the region register to use it [the pantry] at least once. Which represents over 1000 people.
"Regularly we have at least 40 households a week use it at the moment. That's been fairly consistent... and that's over three hours [per week]."
Mudgee's Pantry is located at the Baptist Church on Bruce Road and is open Tuesday, 12.30pm to 2pm and Saturday, 9am to 10.30am.
