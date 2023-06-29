It is nothing but smiles and celebrations in Wombats world with a nearly unbeaten run this season across grades, coinciding with a top-team clash and anniversary reunion this weekend.
A ten-year reunion celebration of the Wombats' 2013 grand final win over Coolah will be a feature this weekend. The night will include an auction of Wombats memorabilia and an offer to any old boys who wear a jersey on Saturday - they will get a free drink at the bar on arrival.
First Grade Coach John Carters said things are looking very good at the club right now.
"It's been good, first grade is going really well, with only one loss against Parkes [Boars] in Parkes - who we play this weekend, a side that got us in a couple of grand finals. That'll be a good game," he said.
With the Wombats firing on all cylinders, Carters was pragmatic when it came to the subject of a grand final win this year, a decade after their 2013 triumph in Coolah.
"It would be wonderful, but I think if we've learned anything over the last couple of years it's probably not to get too complacent or too far ahead of ourselves. I think first grade are playing some great attacking footy at the moment...," he said.
"At the end of the day it's about making sure we get it right at the right end of the season. I think this will be a really good opportunity to see where we're at. Our focus is making sure we just have a little bit of improvement every week when we go there and just keep resetting our goals to hopefully be the best we can at the end of the year, so here's hoping that it's looking good.
"I think one of the other thing a well that's really helping with our first grade side right now is just the consistency. We've had the same side for the last... three or so years.
"There are some players that are sort of starting to become senior players in that side that broke out from Colts... so to be able to keep them we've turned some good players into great players through consistency and understanding how they play with each other..."
The Wombats first grade will take on Parkes at Glen Willow on Saturday from 3.15pm.
