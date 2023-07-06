Mudgee High School take Shrek to the big stage Advertising Feature

When it's time to show everyone that you're not afraid of the big bad wolf. Picture Supplied

People might be asking why Shrek? When planning for this year's musical began, Mudgee High School were looking for something that students would be familiar with and had the widest access for all students. Shrek was an excellent choice with its recognisable storyline and wide variety of characters. An added bonus was the access to band parts which meant that they could include students from their highly successful concert band and jazz ensemble.

Mudgee High School students are excited ahead of Shrek The Musical. Picture Supplied

Many of the messages carried throughout the production's story line align strongly with themes of inclusivity. You will notice themes like "Beauty is on the inside", "What makes you unique, makes you special", "The importance of reading, stories and literature" and "We all have layers". The song elements feature a range of new repertoire, and each piece almost sounds like familiar performance pieces from other musicals.

There is an amazing variety characters that everyone will enjoy throughout the show. Picture Supplied

Organisers said while there were challenges throughout the rehearsals and practice performances, these challenges provided opportunities for students to learn and creatively solve real world problems.

Shrek highlights Mudgee High School's strengths in the creative arts across music, visual arts and drama, and everyone is proud of all the students and staff involved and what they have achieved.

Bookings: Mudgee Town Hall Theatre via www.123tix.com.au

Dates: July 26, 28 and 29 at 7pm, Matinee July 29 at 2pm

Prices: Adults $15, Children/Concession $10