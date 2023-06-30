Plain-speaking Gee changes rules of game

MP Andrew Gee must have gained many an admirer for his principled transition from major party member to independent, but he would also be racking up some enemies.
Fresh from giving Labor a lashing over its decision to withdraw $12.5 million in funding for the proposed second circuit in Bathurst, Mr Gee had some choice words for his own conservative side of politics this week.
Incensed by what he sees as a lack of interest in the aftermath of the flooding at Eugowra last year, he said the federal Nationals "sat silent and were content to leave our residents to their pain and anguish while they jetted around other parts of Australia".
In regards to the bushfire disaster at Hill End back in March, he accused the party of being "missing in action".
(It's worth noting federal Nats leader David Littleproud told ACM his party has been monitoring the Central West recovery and he plans to visit soon.)
As he excoriates his former party, Mr Gee finds himself caught in the traditionally tangled position of the newly independent.
Free from all constraints, he can now put out plain-speaking press releases in double quick time without worrying about what an army of party functionaries might think.
For all that, though, Mr Gee has lost the ability to have an influence on government spending. He isn't a minister or a shadow minister and he has no party leader counting on or seeking his support.
He has a newly powerful voice in Calare electorate, but a diminished voice in Canberra.
The Nationals, meanwhile, also find themselves in an awkward position.
The party will no doubt want to throw plenty at Calare in the lead-up to the next election, knowing that once a seat goes independent (exhibit A: Phil Donato in NSW Parliament) it often stays that way.
But it could be dangerous: if the Nationals shower this seat with funding commitments and promises, it might be seen as evidence that Calare was comparatively ignored back when it was safe and a sure-thing.
Renewed attention from the Nationals in this region might be seen as a pleasant byproduct of having an independent as an MP - an endorsement of independence rather than an argument against it.
Whatever happens from here, though, it is good to see our Calare MP unfiltered, unconstrained and unconcerned about who he offends.
If he wins the next election (and Mr Gee says he will be running), it won't just be the Nationals that will sit up and take notice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.