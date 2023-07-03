No doubt the 100th anniversary celebrations by the Dunedoo Swans over the weekend were highly enjoyable for the very large number of people who attended the event, but the Gulgong Terriers put a bit of a dampener on proceedings when they downed the Swans 32 to 14 at the Swan's Robertson Oval.
At the same time that the Terriers were maintaining their unbeaten status and their number one position on the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition ladder the Gilgandra Panthers and the Cobar Roosters were putting on a thrilling encounter at Gilgandra, the match being a replay of last year's epic grand final.
Whilst the game may not have reached the classic heights of the 2022 premiership decider, it was none the less an exciting match up, but this time it was to be the Panthers who claimed a last gasp victory, and the highly prized competition points.
The Roosters got away to an early lead, being up six points to nil after just three minutes but come the half time break the Panthers had crossed for fourtries, including a double to their young front-rower Kyle Welsh, and the homeside looked comfortable with a 22 to six lead.
The resumption of play saw the visitors come roaring back into the game and they completely outscored the Panthers to the point where with just three minutes remaining in the match a field goal to their half back Lochlan Ford gave them a 29 to 28 lead and what seemed like a remarkable come from behind victory.
Under extreme pressure, Gilgandra fullback, DJ Smith, calmly slotted the long-range kick, and much to the delight of the Panther supporters they had snatched a 30 to 29 win.
In other games, the Coonabarabran Unicorns got over the top of the Coonamble Bears to win 34 to 20 at Coonabarabran whilst at The Crater the Narromine Jets just snuck home by four points against the Binnaway Bombshells, winning a high scoring game 42 to 38.
Turning to round 9 of the competition two games stand out, those being the Cobar versus Gulgong game at Cobar and Dunedoo hosting Gilgandra at Robertson Oval.
At Cobar the undefeated Gulgong Terriers will face one of their toughest tasks to date when they match up against the Roosters who are currently placed second on the competition ladder.
The reigning premiers will be smarting from their close loss to the Panthers last Saturday, and in front of their home crowd they will certainly be out to prove that they are still well and truly in the race for 2023 honours by being the first side to lower the Terriers colours this year.
As with Cobar the Dunedoo Swans will be out to atone for their loss last weekend when they are again at home, this time to the Gilgandra Panthers.
After a slow start to the year the Panthers have won their last three games, all be it that the last two victories over Baradine and Cobar have both been by a solitary point.
In both those games the Gilgandra held down a handy lead over their opponents only to see that lead be whittled away during the second half and that will be something that will have to address if they are going to down the Swans on their home turf.
The other games will see Coonamble at home to Baradine, with a win vital to both camps at this stage of the competition whilst Binnaway and Coonabarabran will clash in a local derby to be played at The Crater on Friday night, and whilst the temperature may well be a bit chilly there should be a great deal of heat generated on the field as these two arch rivals lock horns.
