Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Castlereagh Corner: Cobar Roosters and Gilgandra Panthers played an epic match

By Newsroom
Updated July 3 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gilgandra youngster Isaiah Gleadhill is tackled by two Cobar Roosters on the weekend. Picture by Stephen Basham
Gilgandra youngster Isaiah Gleadhill is tackled by two Cobar Roosters on the weekend. Picture by Stephen Basham

No doubt the 100th anniversary celebrations by the Dunedoo Swans over the weekend were highly enjoyable for the very large number of people who attended the event, but the Gulgong Terriers put a bit of a dampener on proceedings when they downed the Swans 32 to 14 at the Swan's Robertson Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.