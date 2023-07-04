Notes of hope for elderly

When Greg Thorpe noticed a lack of engagement and stimulation for his neighbour, Jean, who was living in an aged care facility, he wondered what could be done to bring some joy back into her life.
The idea born from this desire has now enhanced the mental wellbeing of Jean and many more aged care residents like her.
Mr Thorpe established the radio station Silver Memories, using the nostalgic power of music and shared memories to transform the lives of elderly individuals around the world.
The station provides a 24/7 radio broadcast as well as unlimited access to resources like puzzles and quizzes, monthly themed concerts, music requests and birthday call-outs to complement the listening experience.
His initiative earned the title of winner, community hero, in the 2023 Australian Mental Health Prize.
With applications now open for the 2024 prize, Mr Thorpe reflected on how winning the Australian Mental Health Prize elevated the profile of Silver Memories, and allowed them to reach more people in need.
"It has given us a platform to raise awareness about the importance of mental health support in our ageing population," he said.
"Silver Memories radio is a powerful form of reminiscence therapy, where we harness the nostalgic power of songs and conversations to transport our elderly Australians back to their youth."
Nominations for the Australian Mental Health Prize are open until July 17, and the awards will shine a spotlight on unsung heroes within their local regions who are making a remarkable impact on health and wellbeing.
Co-Chair of the Australian Mental Health Prize Professor Allan Fels said by acknowledging the efforts of local heroes, he hoped to "inspire others and promote positive change in mental health support".
To nominate a local community mental health hero for the 2023 Australian Mental Health Prize, visit the Australian Mental Health Prize website here www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au/
Categories include Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, lived experience, professional, and community hero.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
