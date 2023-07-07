Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Court & Crime

Four arrested at Dubbo as part of Central West drug supply investigation

By Newsroom
July 7 2023 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four people have been arrested at Dubbo and close to 100 charges have been laid as part of Strike Force Summit's investigation into drug supply in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.