Four people have been arrested at Dubbo and close to 100 charges have been laid as part of Strike Force Summit's investigation into drug supply in the region.
Three men and one woman were arrested on Wednesday by Orana Mid-Western Police District investigators assigned to the strike force, which was established last September.
At about 7.50am on Wednesday, officers searched a home at Braun Avenue, Dubbo.
A 24-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested at the property and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The man was charged with 48 offences, including:
The woman was charged with 24 offences, including:
A short time later, a 33-year-old man standing across the street from the home in Braun Avenue was arrested and also taken to the Dubbo station.
He was charged with five counts of supply prohibited drug, four counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
At roughly 9.30am, officers then arrested a 22-year-old man at a home in Jonquil Court, Dubbo.
He was charged with five counts of supply prohibited drug, four counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
In total, 92 charges were made.
The 38-year-old woman was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local on Wednesday. She was given conditional bail and will reappear at the same court on Thursday, July 20.
The three men were refused bail and will appear at Dubbo Court on Thursday.
Investigations are continuing.
