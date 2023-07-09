9.57AM UPDATE:
The Castlereagh Highway has reopened in both directions and diversions have been lifted.
Traffic conditions are back to normal.
EARLIER:
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash just outside of Mudgee this morning, Monday July 10.
The road remains closed as of 9am on Monday morning and Council has advised that Mudgee Waste Facility will remain closed and is expected to reopen when the road reopens to traffic.
Traffic between Gulgong and Mudgee is being diverted in both directions via Henry Lawson Drive through Eurunderee and Home Rule. This diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
About 3.15am, emergency services were called to the Castlereagh Highway at Caerleon - about five kilometres northwest from Mudgee - after reports a Ford utility travelling east and a Ford hatchback travelling west collided.
On arrival, police and a passing motorist attended to the driver of the utility - a man believed to be aged in his 80s - prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, however he died at the scene.
The man is yet to be formally identified.
The driver of the hatchback - a 22-year-old woman - was treated at the scene for suspected back injuries and was taken to Dubbo District Hospital for further treatment.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District have established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Castlereagh Highway is closed in both directions, with traffic diversions in place. It's expected to remain closed for a number of hours.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
