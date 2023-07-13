Warrabinga keeps culture alive and aims big with cultural centre dream

It's all about keeping culture alive.
That is what Wiradjuri woman and volunteer Kylie Manson said is at the core of her work as Director and Treasurer of First Nations not-for-profit group Warrabinga Native Title Claimants Aboriginal Corporation (Warrabinga) which put on a number of activities and held an art competition at the Mudgee Library during NAIDOC week.
Among the highlights of the day was the opportunity to take part in the sewing of a possum skin cloak with Wiradjuri woman Aunty Di Pirotta.
The event drew a health crowd as well as more than 60 entries for the inaugural art competition which was open to all ages. It was judged by representatives from Glencore, Hugh Bateman, Lizzy Galloway and Kylie Manson.
"Warrabinga fundraising committee, we're not for profit so we're about community engagement. Because I find there's nothing in Mudgee, I mean, there's just nothing in Mudgee," Ms Manson said.
"So we just want to get the community involved to actually keep culture alive - getting our elders out to be able to talk to the young ones to be able to bring culture back. Ideally we'd love a cultural centre here in Mudgee would be ideal."
Manson said one day she would like to see a more permanent cultural institution in Mudgee.
"That's our end goal, it's going to take a lot of work. We've got a pretty passionate crew... it's all voluntary so, it's everyone's donated time. We've got 300-odd members at Warrabinga - our native title covers everywhere from Lithgow to just north of Wellington, Coolah, just south of Merriwa. It's quite a big area, it's about bringing everyone together and keeping culture alive," she said.
The event was sponsored by Glencore as part of its Glencore General Grants funding round.
"We are so proud to sponsor the inaugural NAIDOC Week Art Competition. Kylie and the team from Warrabinga are passionate educators of Indigenous culture and it was great to see the community's involvement with some amazing entries," Ulan Coal Environment and Community Coordinator, Mathew Croake said.
