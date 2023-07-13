Warrabinga keeps culture alive and aims big with cultural centre dream

"That's our end goal, it's going to take a lot of work. We've got a pretty passionate crew... it's all voluntary so, it's everyone's donated time. We've got 300-odd members at Warrabinga - our native title covers everywhere from Lithgow to just north of Wellington, Coolah, just south of Merriwa. It's quite a big area, it's about bringing everyone together and keeping culture alive," she said.