'A diamond for my diamond': Husband writes surprise song for wife on 60th anniversary

It was 1963, he was a boy, she was a girl, and on July 6 they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Long-time locals Jim and Rhonda Westwood celebrated six decades together last week at the Mudgee Scout Hall surrounded by friends and family, but it was a surprise performance by Jim of a song he wrote for his wife that brought the house down.
In 1962 Jim and Rhonda Westwood were a couple of teens, oblivious to each other's existence.
16-year-old Jim had not long ago bought a bike for a then hefty 22 pounds and was riding it around the Windsor area when a young Rhonda caught his eye. She was 14 and he was 16.
"I went cruising around the streets of Riverstone looking for an eligible looking girl and giving them smiles, and I wasn't getting much response," Jim recalled.
"Over the next couple of weeks I met a bloke and we got on well and it turns out to be this girl's [Rhonda's] brother and I said 'what does your sister like?' and he said 'she loves horses.'"
That was all the information Jim needed, because the next time he saw Rhonda he was riding his black stallion named Thunder.
However, Rhonda recalls that she wasn't particularly impressed with Jim at first glance.
"I was only a young girl, when I met him I was only 14 and he chased me around for a fair while on his pushbike... I wasn't impressed with him and he met my brother and they became friends... The next thing he comes riding in - he had a big, black stallion at home and he rode in, and well, that's when I fell in love with the horse first of course.
"It grew from there and 12 months later I became pregnant. My mum and my dad wanted to send to an unmarried mother's home and Jim said 'no, I love Rhonda - if you won't let us get married - this is my child and I'll rear it..."
Jim's unwavering support for Rhonda impressed her parents who then agreed to let them marry.
The couple have been married ever since, they had six children who went on to have 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Jim and Rhonda are now 77 and 75 respectively.
60 years of marriage is an impressive milestone that many do not get to celebrate. Jim made sure to mark the occasion by surprising his wife.
The gift of a diamond-encrusted cross would have been enough for many, but as a long time songwriter and musician Jim went a step further, surprising Rhonda and the assembled guests with a song he had written for the occasion.
"I just thought, I can make a song out of this," Jim said, before diving into the lyrics.
"I bought a diamond, for my diamond. The nicest one on earth. Not the one I'm buyin', it could never have such worth," he sang.
"He has recorded songs about me before but that one really knocked the socks off me because I really didn't expect it," Rhonda said.
"How can he get better than that? I don't think he can. It was really wonderful for me and I presented him with a diamond-shaped cufflink set."
Rhonda and Jim are on the same page as each other too when it comes to their advice for couples looking for the secret to a long and happy marriage.
"Seeing as we grew up together, we've sort of grown together to like the same things and because we love each other I suppose you take an interest in what they're doing and so on," Rhonda said.
"Even when we were young and when we first came to Mudgee I used to go to work with him and help him with the labouring, so we've always worked together.
"He [Jim] is very caring, he gets up and makes me a cup of tea in the morning. I dote on him and he dotes on me..."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.