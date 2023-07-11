The elderly man who went missing after his car crashed near Tullamore on Friday morning has been found safe.
Parkes Police confirmed the news this morning, Tuesday, July 11.
Police said 77-year-old Robert Taylor from Narrandera was located not too far from his vehicle, which was found crashed into a tree on a property on Kerriwah Road, Tullamore about 10am on Friday.
He was taken to Dubbo Hospital by ambulance, mainly treated for dehydration.
Earlier - Monday, July 10 7.52am
A search is underway in the state's Central West for a man reported missing from a rural property in Tullamore after his car had crashed.
Robert Taylor, aged 77, lives in Narrandera, but was last seen at a property on Kerriwah Road, Tullamore, in the Parkes Shire and southwest of Dubbo, about 10am on Friday, July 7, where his vehicle was found crashed into a tree.
When he failed to return and could not be located or contacted, officers attached to the Central West Police District were notified.
A search of nearby bushland is underway with the assistance of an RFS helicopter. SES personnel are also involved.
Serious concerns are held for Robert's welfare due to pre-existing medical conditions.
Robert is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, of solid build, balding grey hair, and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a navy top and pants.
As the search continues, police are urging anyone who has seen Robert, or may know of his whereabouts, to contact them or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.