POLICE are appealing for dashcam vision after a crash on the Great Western Highway near Lithgow on Tuesday.
About 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 11, emergency services were called to the highway at Marrangaroo, about seven kilometres north-east of Lithgow, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers from Chifley Police District found a Subaru sedan and a truck, that was towing another truck, had collided.
The driver of the sedan, a 20-year-old man, was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The driver of the truck, a 67-year-old man, was not injured.
A crime scene was established, and investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
