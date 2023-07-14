Young Wolves impress at Canberra Kanga Cup

A strong contingent of junior Wolves players made their way south to Canberra recently to compete in the Kanga Cup and they didn't come home disappointed.
Club Vice President Brett Maguire said the young players impressed right from the start.
"The club is so proud to see our junior players developing to a point where they feel comfortable to attend but they also perform strongly when they get down there," he said.
"What's more pleasing is the way they represent themselves off the field, the way that they respect their opposition, the sportsmanship with which they play and the way that they represent our region when they're traveling to other areas to be part of tournaments in this.
"They're an absolute credit to themselves, their parents, our club and our region."
Yasmin Crockett, whose son Jack Marskell played said it was a great event.
"It's been a great experience for them. There has been loads of fun had but there is also a real competitive side to these kids," she said.
Jack was selected player of the match at one point as well.
"Even though they are nine years old they take their games seriously and take on board everything their coach Paul suggests and throws at them. They have learnt something from every game played and their sportsmanship to others is second to none," Yasmin said.
"The atmosphere has been great. Canberra was very welcoming to all the teams and we can't wait for next year."
The young players teamed up only a short time ago and had only ever trained together a handful of times and played half a match together before the tournament.
The U9s side placed third in their pool while the U11s team finished second in their pool.
