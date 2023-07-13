Mudgee Guardian
Unregistered weapons, ammunition seized during police sting on Gulgong property

Updated July 13 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:14pm
A man alleged to have a weaponry's worth of unregistered guns and ammunition has been arrested in the Central West.

Local News

