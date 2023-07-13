A man alleged to have a weaponry's worth of unregistered guns and ammunition has been arrested in the Central West.
The 57-year-old from Gulgong faced court in Dubbo on Thursday charged with a string firearm related offences following the execution of a search warrant in the Central West on Wednesday.
Following an investigation by the Rural Crime Prevention Team, officers produced a search warrant at a property on Goolma Road, Guntawang, about 12 kilometres south west of Gulgong about 9.20am on July 12.
During a search of the property officers located and seized 14 rifles, three shotguns and ammunition.
The occupant of the property was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station.
He was charged with six offences,
The man was refused bail and fronted local court in Dubbo on Thursday.
