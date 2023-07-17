Narromine Jets fail to ground Gulgong Bull Terriers

The Jets were not going to die wondering and with four minutes to go, Doug Potter their captain coach and one of their best on the day scored a try which he duly converted and with only six points separating the two teams it was very much a grandstand finish to the game with the final result not secured by the Terriers until their fullback, Ethan Pegus, capped off a fine personal game when he latched on to a bouncing ball from a grubber kick and beat off some desperate cover defenders in a 30 metre sprint to the line.