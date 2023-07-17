Mudgee Guardian
Narromine Jets fail to ground Gulgong Bull Terriers

By Bryson Luff
Updated July 17 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:57am
The Gulgong Bull Terriers with the Boronia Cup. Photo: Supplied
The unbeaten run of the Gulgong Bull Terriers continued when the Narromine Jets failed to bring them back to earth in the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League match of the round played at the Jets' Cale Oval on Saturday.

