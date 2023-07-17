Narromine Jets fail to ground Gulgong Bull Terriers

The unbeaten run of the Gulgong Bull Terriers continued when the Narromine Jets failed to bring them back to earth in the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League match of the round played at the Jets' Cale Oval on Saturday.
Going into the Boronia Cup Challenge game it was first against second on the competition ladder, and the loss by Narromine, combined with big wins by both Cobar and Dunedoo over Coonamble and Binnaway respectively, has seen them slide to fourth position on the current ladder as the race hots up for semi final berths with four rounds to be played.
The win by Gulgong was set up by their two front rowers, Jack Hart and Blake Gorrie who both had strong games and were the springboard for many of the Terriers' attacking raids as well as contributing themselves to the scoreboard with Hart notching three tries and Gorrie one.
Read more:
Some periods of dogged defence by the visitors may well have been washed over by the high number of tries scored in a match that saw some great attacking flair by both sides, but in retrospection, those periods, especially in the first half, did go a long way to influencing the final result in a match that was well and truly in the balance up until Gulgong scored with just one minute remaining to seal the victory.
The Terriers held down a slender 14 to 12 lead at half time, a lead that increased to 20 to 12 early in the second stanza before the Jets replied with two converted tries to find themselves in front 24 to 20 mid way through the half.
However, they could not maintain the momentum and three unanswered tries to the Terriers saw them regain what was a substantive twelve-point win, with the scoreboard reading 36 to 24 in their favour.
The Jets were not going to die wondering and with four minutes to go, Doug Potter their captain coach and one of their best on the day scored a try which he duly converted and with only six points separating the two teams it was very much a grandstand finish to the game with the final result not secured by the Terriers until their fullback, Ethan Pegus, capped off a fine personal game when he latched on to a bouncing ball from a grubber kick and beat off some desperate cover defenders in a 30 metre sprint to the line.
The win opens a handy buffer for the Terriers on the competition ladder in terms of possible minor premiership honours and it also nicely sets up a Boronia Cup Challenge game against the Gilgandra Panthers this coming Saturday in what will be a feature event over their centenary celebration weekend.
The Coonabarabran Unicorns made it three wins on the trot when they won the local derby against the Baradine Magpies which was played out in front of a very big crowd at Baradine.
The 44 to 24 victory by the Unicorns places them in a position to draw level in fifth spot with Gilgandra on the competition ladder should they defeat the Dunedoo Swans in their vital game this Saturday and the Panthers lose to Gulgong.
In what is a tight finish to the competition all results in round 11 games will have a strong effect on the make up of the competition ladder, with Coonamble at home to Narromine and Baradine hosting Cobar.
League Tag
Cobar 28 (Brianna Watson 2, Georgia Boland, Sarah Morley, Molly Carter, Taylah Good tries, Watson 2 goals) defeated Coonamble 6 (Thelma Leonard try, Katina Darcy goal).
Dunedoo 42 (Alexis Gallagher 2, Lauren Sullivan 2, Meg Christensen, Georgia Price, Hallie Hogden tries, Hogden 5, Price 2 goals) defeated Binnaway 0. Narromine 64 (Beth Clarke 3, Shayana Naden 2, Emily Edwards 2, Jacana Powell, Lucy Dawson, Abbie Mitchell, Lily Spackman, Taylor McLean tries, Shian Chatfield 6, Talitha Chatfield 2 goals) defeated Gulgong 4 (Laurissa Hay try).
Competition Ladder
Dunedoo 33 (Played 11, Won 11, Lost 0), Narromine 25 (P9, W8 L1), Cobar 24 (P10, W7, L3), Coonamble 20 (P10, W5, L5), Baradine 20 (P10, W5, L5), Gulgong 16 (P10, W3, L7), Binnaway 15 (P11, W2, L9), Gilgandra 10 (P10, W0, L10).
Reserve Grade
Gulgong 22 (Brent Stuart, Kyle Alexander, Taniela Rabolalele, Zac Warwicker tries, Koby Thurston 2, Mark Merrit goals) defeated Narromine 14 (Rhys Beauchamp, Walter Foreman, Jack Powell tries, Powell goal).
Gilgandra 32 (Jarrod Fuller 2, Kaleb Sutherland, Lachlan Nyboer, Josh Bamblett, Alex Sutherland tries, Sutherland 4 goals) defeated Cobar 12 (Chris Deighton, Tristan Everett, Thomas McBride tries).
Baradine 10 (Jake Hellegers, Trent Biles tries, Hellegers goal) defeated Coonabarabran 6 (Trent Keeler try, James Walton goal).
Dunedoo bye
Competition Ladder
Gilgandra 3, Gulgong 3, Baradine 3, Dunedoo 3, Coonabarabran 1, Narromine 1, Cobar 1.
Games Saturday 22 July
Gulgong V Gilgandra, Coonabarabran V Dunedoo, Baradine V Cobar, Narromine bye
First Grade
Gulgong 40 (Jack Hart 3, Ethan Pegus, Toby O'Leary, Sam Gorrie, Brad James, Blake Gorrie tries, James 4 goals) defeated Narromine 30 (Doug Potter 2, Tyrell Charters 2, Washie Itoya, Harry McPherson tries, Potter 3 goals). Played at Narromine.
Cobar 52 (Ashley Davies 2, Jayden Paul 2, Zane Taylor 2, Frazer Talli, Lachlan Ford, Gerald Mackey. Timothy Hillam tries, Ben Griffiths 4, Thomas Plater 2 goals) defeated Coonamble 12 (Nathan Walker Jnr, Nathan Walker tries, Mitch Nalder 2 goals). Played at Cobar Coonabarabran 44 (Harry Reardon 3, Nick Willoughby, Andrew Harris, Karl Calleja, Anthony Harris tries, Willoughby 8 goals) defeated Baradine 24 (Logan Dewson 2, Silva Bunner, Daniel Howe tries, Jesse McElhinney 4 goals). Played at Baradine.
Dunedoo 72 (Tom Yeo 3, Josh Court 2, Tyson Searle 2, Sam Christensen 2, Camden Sutton, Nash Forgione, Ben Gallagher, Nathan Duce tries, Dan Lane 10 goals) defeated Binnaway 12 (Jayce Riley 2 tries, Brad Fuller 2 goals). Played at Dunedoo.
Gilgandra bye
Competition Ladder
Gulgong 30, Cobar 24, Dunedoo 24, Narromine 24, Gilgandra 22, Coonabarabran 20, Baradine 18, Binnaway 14.
Round 11 games Saturday 22 July
Gulgong V Gilgandra (Boronia Cup Challenge), Coonabarabran V Dunedoo, Baradine V Cobar, Coonamble V Narromine, Binnaway bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.