Police issue reminder after two die on Mudgee roads in less than ten days

Two lives have been lost on Mudgee roads in less than ten days after a woman aged in her 30s was killed when her vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree and a man in his 80s died in a collision on the Castlereagh Highway.
Emergency services were called to Tiendebah Road, Mudgee, just after 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 18 following reports a car had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
A woman driving the vehicle died at the scene; she has not been formally identified but is believed to be aged in her 30s.
Two girls - aged eight and two - passengers in the vehicle at the time, were taken to Mudgee District Hospital. The toddler was airlifted on Tuesday night to a Sydney hospital for further treatment.
Just one week earlier, a man died following a two-vehicle crash just outside of Mudgee on the morning of Monday, July 10.
About 3.15am, emergency services were called to the Castlereagh Highway at Caerleon - about five kilometres northwest from Mudgee - after reports a Ford utility travelling east and a Ford hatchback travelling west collided.
On arrival, police and a passing motorist attended to the driver of the utility - a man believed to be aged in his 80s - prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, however he died at the scene.
The driver of the hatchback - a 22-year-old woman - was treated at the scene for suspected back injuries and was taken to Dubbo District Hospital for further treatment.
Orana Mid-Western Police Inspector Mark Fehon said the circumstances surrounding both crashes are still under investigation but said incidents like this ripple through the community.
"Certainly it's very concerning losing a life and for a close-knit community like Mudgee we certainly - it affects us a lot... through the community. It just affects everybody," Insp Fehon said.
"We just ask every driver to take care within the limits of the township, knowing that there are more cars on the road these days and we ask people to adhere to the road rules."
