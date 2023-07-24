Two men have landed in hot water after sourcing firewood from a national park near Gulgong.
A recent crackdown by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) on illegal firewood collection has had instant results with two men fined after being caught removing firewood in Yarrobil National Park, north-west of Gulgong.
NPWS Mudgee Area Manager Lisa Menke said firewood collection was illegal in national parks, nature reserves and state conservation areas.
"We were aware that numerous loads of firewood were being illegally removed from Yarrobil National Park in various locations along Upper Mebul Road and Spring Ridge Road," Ms Menke said.
"NPWS increased daytime and nighttime patrols as well as installing surveillance cameras in several locations."
NPWS officers confronted two men and a woman loading firewood into trailers in Yarrobil National Park, just off Upper Mebul Road in late June.
On-the-spot fines apply and larger fines can be handed out by the courts.
The two men and the woman were questioned by NPWS officers and as a result, the men, from Mudgee and Gulgong, were issued with penalty infringement notices totaling $2000 for possessing a chainsaw and removing timber.
Two chainsaws were also seized.
NPWS are continuing investigations into other instances of illegal firewood removal.
"We have good images from the surveillance cameras of other vehicles at the same location and NPWS officers are investigating further offences with the drivers of the vehicles," Ms Menke said.
"We are concerned that timber has even been collected from clearly signposted conservation areas with illegal cutters pushing their way through vegetation and cutting green trees to get the timber out.
"Deadwood plays a vital role in the environment by providing essential habitat for many small ground-dwelling animals. Fallen trees, logs and small branches are an essential part of the natural ecosystem."
