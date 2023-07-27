Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Louisa Lawson podcast passion project wins national award

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Scully in the studio at Real FM. Photo: Benjamin Palmer
Jess Scully in the studio at Real FM. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

A passion project podcast has earned one producer a coveted industry award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.