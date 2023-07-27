Louisa Lawson podcast passion project wins national award

A passion project podcast has earned one producer a coveted industry award.
Jess Scully, who you might know from her award-winning work on Mudgee's local FM station began producing the podcast 'More than a Mother' about the life and times of suffragette and Mudgee region-native Louisa Lawson.
Earlier in the year the podcast was a finalist in the Radio Today Podcast Awards, and last week it was revealed that the locally-produced podcast was a winner in the 'significant other' category of the awards.
The gong puts it in the same league as other well-known productions from Toni and Ryan and Hamish and Andy.
"I do find it kind of ironic that the podcast that I put together to tell Louisa's story for not just being a mother, a wife... she's won 'significant other'. It feels a little - I'm excited but it's a little on the nose, poor Louisa," Ms Scully joked.
"I was having a real moment after having seen the Barbie movie on Wednesday, and - they'd announced them [winners] while I was in the movie. So I stopped to have a pee after it and I was scrolling through my phone and I squealed and they were playing a song from Legally Blonde, it literally was one of the most perfect moments of my life."
"So it was like, my Legally BLonde soundtrack, Hannah [Rapley] was next to me and I just had just seen an amazing women's celebration movie and then my podcast, celebrating such an extraordinary woman, won something, so that was a really nice moment.
