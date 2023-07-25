Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Man sustains injuries from bull, airlifted to hospital after incident on Piambong property

Updated July 25 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Roberts following the accident. Photo: Supplied/Ashleigh Roberts
Matthew Roberts following the accident. Photo: Supplied/Ashleigh Roberts

A man was airlifted to hospital after being injured in an incident with a bull on a property outside of Mudgee over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.