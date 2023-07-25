A man was airlifted to hospital after being injured in an incident with a bull on a property outside of Mudgee over the weekend.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) was called out to a property at Piambong, located about 30 kilometres north west of Mudgee, at roughly 3pm on Saturday, July 22.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were already at the property where Matthew Roberts - in his 30s - had sustained head and chest injuries after an incident with a bull.
Mr Roberts was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team.
Mr Roberts was put in a stable condition and was then airlifted to Orange hospital to be treated further for a fractured clavicle and some damage to his rib cartilage. He has since returned home.
Mr Roberts' wife, Ashleigh Roberts told ACM he was lucky to have sustained only minor injuries.
"Considering how traumatic the incident was, we are incredibly lucky he came out with minor injuries and is now back home recovering," she said.
