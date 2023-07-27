A golden era in the history of the Mudgee Rugby League Club will be celebrated when the old boys and the new come together on Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29.
Fifty years has passed since the Tigers of 1973 defeated Coonamble 8-6 in the mud and slush on the Bears home ground, so beginning a dominant period in history for Mudgee which included a semi-final appearance in 1974 before winning First Grade premierships over Baradine in 1975 and Gilgandra in 1976.
Celebrations will start on the Friday evening when players, officials and supporters from today and yesteryear will gather in the new-look Club Mudgee Sports Bar (The Hub) for a special Tigers guernsey handover to be worn in Saturday's competition game at Glen Willow.
The presentation of the resplendent black and gold jerseys, sponsored by Club Mudgee, from the veterans to the youngbloods, will be just part of an evening also featuring guest speakers and tales of days gone bye.
The Mudgee Rugby League Club is inviting all players from the 70's era, under 18's to reserve and first grade, and supporters from all generations to join the celebrations on Friday evening and onto the footy game on Saturday before again gathering at Club Mudgee in the evening.
Read more:
Mudgee Tigers, followed by the Mudgee Dragons, have since the early 1970's, been a dominant force in the Group 14 and Group 10 competitions (1978 onwards) winning many accolades along the way.
In the late 60's and early 70's the Tigers had a few lean years in Group 14, earning the unwanted tag of the 'Easybeats', making many trips to distant destinations with a number of players backing up to play two and sometimes three games a day to fulfill the club's commitments. Notable players of that era were half-back Jimmy Munro, hooker Max Day, full-back Ken Condon and a rising star Mark Pauling who in his first match at Binnaway at the ripe old age of 16 scored no less than five tries.
In 1972, under the guidance of non-playing coach Brian Condon, the Tigers roared into the semi-finals, only to lose a nail biter to the Dunedoo Swans at Victoria Park, Mudgee.
Again in 1973 Condon was at the helm along with a bunch of young tyros, such as second rower Robert Woolley, lock forward Peter Headley, prop Jacko Auld, half back Elwyn Lang and 16-year-old winger Peter Mahon, captained by a gifted lock forward Greg Munn, born and bred in Kandos Waratahs territory.
Veteran front rower Joe Waikiri had also drifted in from Gulgong to join the Tigers and was the man who kicked a superb field goal out of the mud to seal Mudgee's 1973 victory.
The Tigers made a late run into the finals before winning a cliffhanger semi-final over arch rivals Dunedoo courtesy of a sensational 90 metre try by centre Mark Pauling which put the Tigers in front with minutes left on the clock.
Coonabarabran came and went down at Victoria Park, Mudgee, to the now red hot Tigers and it was onto victory over the raging favourites Coonamble and a fitting Grand Final victory.
A clipping from the Coonamble paper of the day reads as follows:
'The first grade Grand Final was won 8-6 by Mudgee against Coonamble in a tense game at the Coonamble Sportsground.
'The game was played under appalling conditions. Rain fell throughout the play, some showers being particularly heavy and the ground became a sea of water and slush.This spoiled the game as a spectacle with players slithering and slipping on the field, and literally diving into the water for the ball.
"Mudgee deserved their win and the foundations were laid by their forwards who gave a spirited display of wet weather football and outplaying their Coonamble opponents.
'The best players for Mudgee were lock forward Greg Munn, second rowers Robert Woolley and Gary Comincioli, and prop Jacko Auld who did a tremendous amount of hard rucking work. Five-eight David Golden also deserved mention for his work in the three-quarter line and defence, plus his two match winning goals.'
Mudgee 8: Brian Weatherley try, David Golden 2 goals, Joe Waikiri field goal defeated Coonamble 6: Stephen Head and Kevin McHugh tries.
MUDGEE
COONAMBLE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.