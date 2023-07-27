In the late 60's and early 70's the Tigers had a few lean years in Group 14, earning the unwanted tag of the 'Easybeats', making many trips to distant destinations with a number of players backing up to play two and sometimes three games a day to fulfill the club's commitments. Notable players of that era were half-back Jimmy Munro, hooker Max Day, full-back Ken Condon and a rising star Mark Pauling who in his first match at Binnaway at the ripe old age of 16 scored no less than five tries.