I have, of late, seen many GoFundMe pages aimed at raising money for someone who is struggling with a major, potentially life-threatening, health issue or following the loss of someone well-loved.
Often they are very young people, sometimes they are parents with young children. One thing is certain the plea is always a call for donations to ease their burden, and allow for some quality of life with their loved ones while they take on the battle for their life or to support those who remain.
I want to donate to each and every one. But I know my bank account won't allow that. I do my best to help where I can.
I am accepting that none of us are getting out of life alive - we all have an expiry date. It can sound morbid, but it is a fact we cannot deny.
But too often the circumstances surrounding an illness is the most heartbreaking thing - people facing the end of their life before they have even begun to live is perhaps the toughest reality to face.
It is a reality that has prompted my own personal mantra - which, of course, I hope more people will use - 'Make every day count.'
Losing someone close to you is not easy, however it can be a reminder that life is for living and you never know what it will throw at you each day. So live it to the fullest, as best you can.
Sure, we all have restricting factors to consider - finances, work and family commitments, to name a few. But surely we can take the steps to make every day count.
We need to follow our bliss and live each day to the fullest because tomorrow is never certain.
Remember much of what brings us joy costs nothing but time - spending time with loved ones, listening to music, reading a book, going for a walk or a picnic, or simply enjoying a good laugh.
Be present in the moments that matter and value every day,
Ben Palmer, editor
