Mudgee has long been one of the most successful clubs in Group 10.
The Dragons dominated in the early 2000s, won a title in 2009 and then backed it up with another grand final appearance in 2010. Won a title in 2016 too.
And of course there was the extra-time decider epic the Dragons went down in against Panthers in 2019.
As long as the Dragons have been in the competition, they've been there or thereabouts. On Saturday at Glen Willow, the club etched another successful chapter into the club's history books on the back of a 40-16 victory over Hawks.
That 24-point win wrapped up the Group 10 minor premiership for the Dragons.It's a just reward for easily the best side in the eastern pool of this brave, new Peter McDonald Premiership world we're only really just now dipping our toes into the water in.But the next step awaits this year's Dragons juggernaut.
Can Clay Priest and the Dragons take the next step and assume the crown of kings of the Western division?
Much like Forbes in 2022, Mudgee is as proud a small-town team as there is in the region. And richly successful, too, much like the Forbes club. On Saturday, that rich history was on show too when the club honoured its 1973 premiership winning team - the Mudgee Tigers.
That team triumphed in the old Group 14 competition, a fair while before the club eventually switched to Group 10.
It looks as though everywhere the Mudgee boys go, they win.
So it would take a very brave man - even considering how good the Dubbo CYMS team has been in Group 11 this season - to tip against the Dragons going all the way in 2023, just like those old Tiges did half a century ago.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
