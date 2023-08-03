How turning yellow in August could save a life

'It's all about having a conversation.'
Having that conversation could save a life. This is the reason behind August being coined yellow month in Gulgong as part of a campaign by the Heart of Gulgong group.
Heart of Gulgong works with local businesses and community organisations to fund and install Automated external defibrillators (AED) strategically around the town, to ensure the vital equipment is within easy reach.
There are also a number of portable machines available for hire by community groups, should they require them for an event.
28,000 Australians experience sudden cardiac arrest each year with up to 90 per cent not surviving. An AED can increase the likelihood of survival.
Heart of Gulgong Chair Rob Barton said this year is the first time they've really pushed the yellow-up idea and already businesses are getting on board.
"People are already starting to yellow-up which is great," he said.
"August is all about creating awareness, not just of where the AED locations are, but of that chain of survival: Call, Push, Shock. The easy access or the accessibility of AEDs is a vital part of the chances of recovery - it's not a guarantee - but it increases your chances of survival from a cardiac arrest.
"There were two or three businesses that did it last year, but we didn't walk the streets handing out flyers. We're becoming a lot more proactive now."
While Rob was chatting with the Mudgee Guardian, a few punters chimed in to say they would be decorating their shopfronts in yellow.
As part of Heart Month in August, not only does Heart of Gulgong invite businesses to yellow up but a celebration dinner is being held at Gulgong RSL on behalf of Heart of the Nation on Saturday, August 12.
It is also no coincidence that one of the founders of Heart of the Nation, former Wiggle Greg Page, donned the yellow skivvy and now here we are with yellow decorations adorning businesses around Gulgong.
Dr Graham Meredith, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon and Gulgong native will be in attendance as a guest speaker.
The event is $30 a head and interested punters must RSVP by August 6 for catering. A handful of items will be auctioned off on the night as well as a DJ playing music and a 100 club.
Rob said he hopes yellow month builds momentum over the years and further spreads awareness and information about live-saving AEDs around Gulgong and the region.
"One of our aims is to try to ensure, or to give people the confidence to have a go. Anything is better than nothing...," he said.
"We've got about 15 AEDs that are owned by in business houses around Gulgong. All of those 15 are accessible to the public during their respective business hours.
"In some cases you've got to knock on a door or go in and say 'can I get the AED?', in some cases it's just sitting there for you to just run and grab. Nobody is going to question somebody just grabbing it and running. More than likely somebody will follow you and ask if they can help you.
"Over and above that, there are seven [AED] around the Gulgong town that are available 24/7 several of those are owned by private individuals - and in partnership we promote where they are. We actually own six ourselves over a three-year period at a cost of $2500-$3000 each, so thank you very much to our community and those who provided grants and donations."
Anyone interested in turning yellow for heart month can register by emailing gulgongheartbeat@gulgong,com.au or calling Rob on 0428 942 366.
