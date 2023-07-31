Cricket NSW is offering free Cricket Australia (CA) Community Coach Workshops (old Level 1) for those that are interested in developing their coaching skills.
Brett Rankin (Cricket NSW Coach Education Specialist) will be delivering these courses in Forbes, Cowra and Mudgee.
The CA Community Coach Workshop is made up of an online component (approximately three hours, to be completed at your own pace prior to the workshop) and this two hour practical workshop, to be delivered by accredited coach course deliverers.
The Workshop is perfect for those mum and dad coaches that are looking for inspiration to give their players engaging, practical training environments.
This workshop is also perfect for female and male players, both junior and senior, who can benefit from being involved in this engaging cricket-based learning environment.
These Community Coach Workshops will be delivered across the Western Zone.
The Mudgee workshop will be held on Wednesday, August 16 from 6pm to 8:30pm at Victoria Park.
Other courses will be delivered in Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo in late October.
Attendees are required to bring their own bat and comfortable, athletic clothing for delivering practical sessions. An open mind regarding coaching is also encouraged.
To register for any of these courses please clink on the link below or on the QR Code in the photo gallery.
