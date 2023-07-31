Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cricket NSW to hold free cricket coaching workshop in Mudgee

Updated July 31 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cricket NSW is offering free Cricket Australia (CA) Community Coach Workshops (old Level 1) for those that are interested in developing their coaching skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.