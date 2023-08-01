A draft master plan for Mudgee's Robertson Park has been revealed with a forward-thinking vision for the iconic park.
The primary objective of the masterplan is to guide the future development of the park, restoring and improving elements to better reflect contemporary demand and usage.
The draft masterplan motion was moved unanimously without discussion at the July 19 council meeting. The draft plan in on public display for 28 days - until August 18 - and the report recommended that council endorse the masterplan if no public submissions are received.
The masterplan identifies six key design principles:
The project imagines a Robertson Park with a familiar layout but with updated facilities and features. The park could also feature a relocated play area with a potential to mix synthetic and natural minerals to 'create a diverse and exciting play space', more seated barbecue areas, relocated memorial boulders and a paved events space surrounding the rotunda. Additionally, a native garden that would complement existing treelines while replacing and redesigning out-of-date plant life is also proposed.
The draft plan explores the history of the site, its cultural importance and the context in which it sits along Market Street. Among the core elements of the project would be support for large events and markets and to keep intact or adapt significant existing elements of the park as it is today, like the heritage rotunda, the war memorial and the brick mosaic artwork.
The rotunda is a monument to Mudgee soldiers who served in the Boer War. As the first public building added to Robertson Park its location is of great local historical significance. The land was set aside as the Market Square in 1838 and in 1891 was made into a park for public recreation.
While a revamp of the park is exciting, it is still potentially a long way off. There is currently no budget assigned for the implementation of the masterplan. It is noted that the masterplan is conceptual only with any construction costs still to be determined. The project will likely be funded in future through capital programs and grant opportunities.
Submissions must be addressed to the General Manager and received prior to 4.30pm on Friday, August 18.
