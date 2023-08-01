Mudgee Guardian
Castlereagh corner: Six sides are battling for five finals spots

By Newsroom
Updated August 2 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:29am
Gilgandra centre Ty Sutherland (tackling) scored five tries on the weekend for the Panthers. Picture by Stephen Basham
The final pieces of the 2023 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League finals jig saw will be put into place over the remaining two competition games with six clubs fighting it out for the five semi final berths on offer, with the finishing order still to be sorted.

