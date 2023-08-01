The final pieces of the 2023 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League finals jig saw will be put into place over the remaining two competition games with six clubs fighting it out for the five semi final berths on offer, with the finishing order still to be sorted.
The only certainty is that the Gulgong Bull Terriers will finish as minor premiers after they accounted for the Coonamble Bears 46 to nil in a Boronia Cup challenge game last Saturday at Gulgong.
Even if they were to lose their remaining two games the Terriers will still finish in first position as they currently have a seven-competition point buffer between themselves and the Dunedoo Swans who hold down second position on the ladder at this time and will continue to do so going into the final round as they will have a bye this weekend.
The Swans and the Cobar Roosters fought out a thrilling 20 all draw in their match at Dunedoo last Saturday.
In other games the Narromine Jets downed the Baradine Magpies 36 to 22 and Gilgandra overcame a stubborn Binnaway Bombshells outfit, drawing away in the final stages of the game to win 44 to 16 with their exciting young centre Ty Sutherland crossing for five tries in what was a vital win for the Panthers.
The six clubs in contention for a first grade semi final position are Gulgong 36 points, Dunedoo 29, Cobar 28, Narromine 28, Gilgandra 26 and Coonabarabran 24.
Cobar face two hard road trips, beginning this Saturday when they play Narromine before lining up against Gulgong in round 14.
The Jets are at home to the Roosters before having the bye.
Gilgandra heads up the Newell to play the Coonabarabran Unicorns and then they have Dunedoo at home whilst after hosting the Panthers this Saturday the Unicorns are at home again in the final round against Binnaway.
Whilst all games are vital this round the clashes at Narromine and Coonabarabran stand out in terms of the implications that they could have on the make-up of the final five.
Coonabarabran can draw level with Gilgandra in fifth position if they can secure a win over the Panthers whilst outright third is on offer to the winner of the Narromine versus Cobar game.
The Gulgong Terriers can expect no favours from the Baradine Magpies who whilst they might be out of semi final contention would like nothing better than to become the first team to bowl over the competition leaders this year, and in front of their home crowd they are capable of anything.
The remaining game will see Coonamble host Binnaway with the winner of the clash being one step away from avoiding the wooden spoon.
Important league tag games will be played at Narromine when the second placed Jets take on the third placed Cobar Roosterettes and at Baradine when the Maggies (fourth) and Gulgong (equal fifth) clash.
