What happened to missing woman Michelle Mills?

Cash withdrawals using a stolen card more than two decades just outside Orange ago may hold answers to one of the region's most enduring missing person cases.
Michelle Mills vanished from Mudgee in August, 2000 under mysterious circumstances. She was 39-years-old.
An inquiry six years later found she was likely murdered, but failed to identify a suspect. Leads have since dried up.
"I am unable to nominate the person or persons responsible for Michelle's death. Suffice to say, numerous people were not happy with her behaviour," detective inspector Dana Wakeling said at the time.
On missing persons week, we trawled through dozens of newspaper archives and court records to piece together chronology of the tragic saga.
Mrs Mills was described by family as "beautiful and highly intelligent." At just 140 centimetres tall, the green-eyed-girl was known for being self-conscious about her height.
She moved to Mudgee from Manly in Sydney's Northern Beaches in the late 1990s, eventually settling into a home on Clifton Avenue.
Records show Ms Mills saw her doctor on August 12, 2000 before dropping off the radar. She was reported missing about nine days later.
"I became concerned when I hadn't heard from her for a few weeks after her birthday," foster mother Anne Meister later said.
"I then spoke to my son who was in the police then and he discovered that she was already listed as missing."
The woman's St George cashcard continued to be used for cash withdrawals at ATMs without security cameras in Mudgee, Cowra, and Blayney - just outside Orange - for about nine months.
An inquiry was unable to confirm who was using the card, but found its use was likely to "create the appearance she was still alive." Police believe the unidentified individual was "directly responsible for her disappearance."
The missing woman had an exceptionally difficult childhood.
Born to Vincent and Barbara Stubbs, she was given up for adoption at seven-years-old with brother Craig after her mother died. She was raised by Anne Meister and her then-husband Ted.
Michelle Mills was rebellious in her teenage years. In adult life she was known to police, and reportedly struggled with addiction to prescription medications and alcohol.
"Michelle was always very troubled, even as a little girl. I say 'was' because she's vanished, and we believe she's been murdered," foster mother Ms Meister said.
Friends said a number of personal relationships had broken down not long before she disappeared. They did not believe she would not have taken her own life.
"It's Mother's Day this Sunday and that was a day I always received flowers from Michelle," Ms Meister told the Daily Liberal in 2007.
"That is something that I have missed every year since her disappearance.
"As a mother I would dearly love to know what has happened to Michelle and if she is dead to be able to lay her to rest with some dignity."
The case never gained widespread media attention. It was investigated by NSW Police Strike Force Toledo.
In 2006 a coroners inquiry found Ms Mills was dead but could not identify a suspect. Nine witnesses were called, including two of her former partners. The CWD has chosen not to name them.
"I believe it is likely that the missing woman has deceived or stolen from someone who has in turn taken her life," detective sergeant Wakeling said at the conclusion.
A review in 2007 by Lithgow detectives was unable to progress the case.
A $100,000 reward for information was announced around the same time. Police reported receiving multiple calls but no substantial new leads.
The CWD understands a second unreported inquest was announced in 2014 but closed due to a lack of information.
Further details have tricked out over time, including suggestions she may have been planning to move to the Sunshine Coast or back to Sydney are the time she vanished.
NSW Police report they "hit a dead end with the investigation."
"We have no doubt there are people in the community who know exactly what has happened to Ms Mills," Detective Sergeant Jason Darcy said back in 2007.
"She's been missing for well over a decade and yet her poor family and friends still have no idea where she is or what has happened to her.
"Now is the time for anyone with information to come forward. If you know something, I strongly advise you to come to us before we come to you."
A spokesperson contacted by the CWD did not say if any resources remain devoted to the case. The $100,000 reward is still on offer.
Michelle Mills' disappearance remains the only unsolved missing persons case in Mudgee, and one of just a small handful in the region west of Bathurst.
Family held a memorial service at Palmdale Crematorium at Gosford on September 29, 2007.
The CWD has been unable to reach members of the family for comment. If you'd like to contact this masthead email william.davis@centralwesterndaily.com.au.
All crime tips should be directed to NSW Police. Crimestoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.