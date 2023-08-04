The cultural impact of Def Leppard and Motley Crue

The late 70s were a period of great change for rock and roll, and Def Leppard and Motley Crue were leading the way. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Def Leppard and Motley Crue are two bands in the twilight of their careers that are now able to look back on the marks they left on the rock scene. With over 200 million record sales between the two bands, the cultural impact of these groups is hard to argue.

But even as their music ages, both bands continue to be a drawcard for fans new and old alike. The anticipation surrounding their upcoming Australian tour is palpable, proving that their appeal hasn't waned. In fact, Motley Crue and Def Leppard have just announced concert dates across Australia for their November tour of the land down under.

Despite their fame, the reputation of both bands has always been as fringe groups, hugely popular in their genre, but never aiming for the top of the pops. Read more about the cultural impact of Def Leppard and Motley Crue and their remaining legacy today.

Charting the rise of Def Leppard and Motley Crue

Def Leppard and Motley Crue stormed onto the rock scene at a time when music was undergoing a sea change. Def Leppard, hailing from Sheffield, England, formed in the late 70s. Their meteoric rise saw them lead the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, an electrifying period that also birthed Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.



In 1987, Def Leppard's Hysteria album blasted onto the charts, solidifying their place in the rock pantheon. With hits like "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Love Bites", the album became a global success, proving their knack for crafting stadium-sized anthems.

Conversely, on the other side of the Atlantic, Motley Crue was causing a ruckus in the wild Los Angeles glam metal scene. Founded in 1981, they quickly made a name for themselves with their raucous live performances and debaucherous lifestyle, fittingly encapsulated in their breakthrough album Shout at the Devil. Motley Crue, with their spiked leather and big hair, brought a unique flavour to the 80s rock scene, becoming the poster boys of the era's hedonistic tendencies.

Both bands soared through the ranks of rock stardom, not just because of their talent, but also due to their ability to connect with fans on a visceral level. Def Leppard and Motley Crue didn't aim to be the darlings of the pop charts; instead, they carved out their own niches in the rock landscape, creating music that resonated with audiences worldwide.



And while both bands have certainly faced their share of ups and downs, their rise to the top is a testament to their enduring appeal and the lasting impact they've made on rock music.

Altering the soundscapes: The band's influences on music and pop culture

The influence of Def Leppard and Motley Crue extends far beyond their impressive discographies. Both bands played pivotal roles in shaping the hard rock and glam metal sounds that defined the '80s. Def Leppard's polished production, coupled with their knack for infusing pop sensibilities into heavy rock, offered a new perspective on the genre. Songs like "Photograph" and "Rock of Ages" are considered cornerstones of '80s rock, merging catchiness with hard-hitting riffs.

In the same vein, Motley Crue's raw, unapologetic brand of glam metal set the tone for an entire subgenre. The Crue's unabashed theatrics, combined with their hard-rocking tunes, paved the way for countless bands that followed. Their relentless attitude and larger-than-life persona permeated pop culture, influencing everything from fashion to film.

A legacy that echoes through time

Despite the passage of decades, the impact of Def Leppard and Motley Crue remains undiminished. Their music continues to inspire new generations of rock bands, and their iconic songs are perennial favourites at parties, rock clubs, and karaoke bars worldwide. Their longevity is a testament to their ability to adapt and evolve in an ever-changing music landscape.

In a world of fleeting trends and flash-in-the-pan success stories, the enduring legacy of Def Leppard and Motley Crue is a testament to their talents, their passion, and their unique place in rock history.

Def Leppard and Motley Crue: Rock titans of a bygone era

Even as the music industry continues to evolve, the relevance of Def Leppard and Motley Crue refuses to fade. Their contributions to music and pop culture extend beyond their iconic anthems, shaping the ethos of a rock-n-roll generation and inspiring countless musicians in their wake.

The legacy of these bands is a clear indicator of their stature in music history. They bridged the gap between heavy metal and pop, bringing rock music to a broader audience without sacrificing their uniqueness. Continuing to symbolise a period where rock music was the soundtrack of rebellious youth and wild abandon.

Rock history is as large as it is dense, and to be considered part of its upper echelons requires considerable talent and success. But for their many contributions to music and pop culture, Def Leppard and Motley Crue have rightly earned their place among rock's elite.