All-hours parcel lockers to open at Mudgee Post Shop

By Tom Walker
Updated August 5 2023 - 3:22pm, first published August 4 2023 - 2:48pm
Mudgee residents can now get their hands on online purchases day and night, using Australia Post Parcel Lockers now available at Mudgee Licensed Post Office (LPO)

