Mudgee residents can now get their hands on online purchases day and night, using Australia Post Parcel Lockers now available at Mudgee Licensed Post Office (LPO)
Starting from Tuesday August 8, the shiny new red lockers will be available for all-hours use through the Mudgee Post Shop.
When shopping online, customers can choose to have their packages delivered to a Parcel Locker instead of their home or workplace, at no added cost.
This service can be used through the Australia Post App, by creating a MyPost account and registering a preferred Parcel Locker location. The app also provides tracking and viewing of estimated delivery dates.
Australia Post General Manager of Retail Operations, Josh Bannister, said Parcel Lockers provide customers with 24/7 access 365 days a year, allowing collection convenience and added security.
"As Australia's postal service for more than 200 years, we're at the heart of every community and Parcel Lockers are just one of many ways we're responding to the changing needs of contemporary Australian communities," he said.
"With Australia's eCommerce market having grown exceptionally in size over the past two years and online shopping now accounting for nearly 20 per cent of total retail spend, we look forward to continuing to invest in our network to meet the needs of our customers."
Interested locals can register to access Parcel Lockers at the Mudgee LPO from August 8. Customers can also register at multiple locations, making it easy to receive online orders in their local area or away from home.
Terms and conditions apply. Collection time limits apply. Fees and charges will apply to carriers other than Australia Post and StarTrack to lodge parcels under the Parcel Locker services. This cost may be passed on to customers.
To find out more visit: https://auspost.com.au/receiving/collection-points/use-a-247-parcel-locker
