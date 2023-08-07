WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.
More than two decades after Michelle Bright's death her family can begin to grieve.
Family and friends of the slain Gulgong teen applauded as the 32-year prison sentence for her killer, Craig Rumsby, was read out at the NSW Supreme Court in Dubbo on Monday.
Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Michelle's mother Loraine Bright said today marks the end of a dark chapter in the family's lives.
"It's the happiest day of my life because I've got what I wanted," she said.
"We've got the justice we've wanted, and I am so glad he's not going to come out and do this to somebody else. We'll always miss and love Michelle ... but we've never, ever given up hope.
I was scared that we weren't going to get that, but we got it. Maybe now we can try to start our grieving processes. We might be able to have a bit of a life."
As the sentencing hearing for Rumsby began on Friday, August 4, Ms Bright told the court of the "unending grief" she and her family have experienced since Michelle was murdered after leaving a friend's 15th birthday party in 1999.
"The loss of Michelle changed her father and me, our marriage did not survive the pain and the trauma," she said.
"I could not even count the nights I've done without sleep ... I'll never be the same without her."
For the murder of Michelle Bright, Acting Justice Robert Hulme sentenced 56-year-old Rumsby to 27 years in prison with a non-parole period of 19 years.
Rumsby was also sentenced to ten years in prison with a non parole period of seven years and six months for choking another 18-year-old woman with intent to rape her.
"The harm suffered by the Bright family ... is beyond description," Acting Justice Hulme told the court.
"It is little wonder that grief continues to this day, 24 and a half years later. Today marks the closure of their pursuit for justice. But there can never be closure in any other sense."
Michelle's brother Les Bright welcomed the sentence.
"We're really happy with the sentence, we're extremely happy that he's not going to have the chance to get out and hurt any more young women," he told reporters.
"I think I speak for everybody when I say we all hope he rots in hell.
It's been extremely hard. It's been that long we've gone through it and then to be dragged back to day one and right through it again ... it's been hard. But we've done it for Shell, and she got the justice she deserves."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
