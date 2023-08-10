Wombats can't be stopped after clinching home final

"Erin white had another outstanding game. She really is a point of difference in this competition and seems to create many opportunities for her teammates and just seems to get us on the front foot our out of difficult situations. But the most pleasing thing on the weekend was the wombats forward pack. Coach Jason brown a wombats veteran front rower has been working really hard on their set piece and the way the forwards work as a unit and this is really proving to be a strong feature of their game and was a pivotal piece of the puzzle for Saturday's win."

