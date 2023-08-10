Mudgee Guardian
Wombats can't be stopped after clinching home final

Updated August 10 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Sam Brown elated at scoring the try, that was converted by Brian OReilly, to send the game into overtime. Supplied
Sam Brown elated at scoring the try, that was converted by Brian OReilly, to send the game into overtime. Supplied

The Mudgee Wombats notched more wins in their belt at Glen Willow on Saturday, August 5 in the major semi-final of the New Holland Cup, with the men's side taking the Parkes Boars to extra time.

