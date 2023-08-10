Wombats can't be stopped after clinching home final

The Mudgee Wombats notched more wins in their belt at Glen Willow on Saturday, August 5 in the major semi-final of the New Holland Cup, with the men's side taking the Parkes Boars to extra time.
The women's side had a great win downing Parkes 28-12 which sends the side straight through to the grand final and gives them a chance to defend their title in front of a Mudgee crowd. They will play the winner of Parkes and Bathurst CSU.
"The women were up against a very strong parkes side who had a large reserve of troops on the bench," First Grade Coach John Carters said.
"They were able to apply scoreboard pressure at the right times, took the opportunities that presented themselves and didn't appear worried at all when parkes were trying to claw back in the game.
"Erin white had another outstanding game. She really is a point of difference in this competition and seems to create many opportunities for her teammates and just seems to get us on the front foot our out of difficult situations. But the most pleasing thing on the weekend was the wombats forward pack. Coach Jason brown a wombats veteran front rower has been working really hard on their set piece and the way the forwards work as a unit and this is really proving to be a strong feature of their game and was a pivotal piece of the puzzle for Saturday's win."
Back in the men's comp, the minor premiers took on the Boars in a grand final replay from last season. The Boars came out of the blocks firing and were up 19-0 after 11 minutes with several tries. The Wombats applied pressure at scrum time which resulted in two Parkes yellow cards and a try to Scott Callaghan.
This was followed by a 60-metre intercept to prop Daniel Minto which had the crowd roaring to take it back to 19-12. However, the Boars hit straight back with a cross kick from Luke Bevan to brother will which saw the Boars head into the break, up 26-12.
Not deterred, the Wombats were able to strike early in the first half to bring the score to 26-19. The Wombats maintained the most possession in the second half - but the Parkes defence was too strong and they couldn't crack the line.
But, in the 80th minute the Wombats held the ball for another five minutes and a scrum penalty saw David Birch pop to Sam Brown who crossed in the final play of normal time to take the scores to 26-24, Brian O'Reilly converted to send the match into extra time.
In extra time, the Wombats started incredibly well. A tight-head scrum saw the ball picked up by Alex Saint who barged over the line to take the score to 33-26 in the Wombats favour.
With 90 seconds left of extra time, the Parkes boars crossed next to the posts to lock the scores up again 33-all. The draw sends the Wombats through to a home grand final at Glen Willow on August 19.
