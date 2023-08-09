The Ulan-Wollar road, northeast of Mudgee, is closed on Thursday morning due to a truck rollover near Wilpinjong Mine.
Shortly after 8am on Thursday morning, August 10, Pump 312 Gulgong responded to an overturned truck on the Ulan Wollar Road, just outside of the entrance to Wilpinjong Coal.
The occupant of the vehicle was not injured, however the roadway remains closed in both directions, and is expected to for some time.
LiveTraffic recommends that drivers avoid the area and use an alternative route if possible and check signage.
More to come.
