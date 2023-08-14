Seven jobs you can get with a social media marketing degree

Picture Shutterstock

Social media marketing is a burgeoning industry.



It's easy to see why.



Social media platforms are among the largest and most influential companies in the world.



Facebook alone has nearly 3 billion monthly active users.



YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram each have at least 2 billion monthly active users.

For the sake of comparison, consider that the Wall Street Journal (one of the largest newspapers in the world, if not the largest) has a readership of about 3.7 million.



For many years, newspapers like the WSJ were considered prime advertising real estate.



That is no longer the case.

By gathering, analysing, and exploiting social media user data, businesses can hammer out a marketing campaign that reaches literally millions of customers and potential customers in a very short period of time.

In order to thrive in the modern business world, companies must take full advantage of the opportunities afforded by social media.



That means they need experts in the field of digital marketing.



Hence, more and more universities are beginning to offer a diploma of social media marketing.

If you're considering studying digital marketing at university, it helps to know what sort of career paths are likely to be open to you.



To that end, we've compiled a list of seven jobs you can get with a diploma in social media marketing, including their average salaries.



(All salaries are in AUD.)

Social media coordinator

The job of a social media coordinator is a multi-dimensional one, but the overall responsibility is to effectively communicate with customers (whether current or potential) on social media platforms.



That means developing content, responding to user comments and questions, and promoting the brand.

The average annual salary of a social coordinator is about $60,000.

Social media marketing manager

This role is very similar to that of a social media coordinator.



As a social media marketing manager, your job is to oversee a brand's presence and engagement on social media platforms.



Interacting with users, developing strategies, and analysing data all come with the territory.

Average annual salary: $80,000.

Social media specialist

Social media specialists use their expertise in digital marketing to analyse a company's social media presence and research how it can be improved. They work alongside marketing specialists and content creators to help determine the most effective means of reaching their target audience.

Average annual salary: $67,000.

SEO specialist

SEO stands for search engine optimisation, which refers to the process of generating increased traffic to a website from search engines like DuckDuckGo.



The job of an SEO specialist is to improve a company's digital presence through the use of keywords, links, and other "organic" strategies.



The idea is to understand and exploit a search engine's algorithm so that the company in question has a higher ranking in the search results.



SEO is closely related to marketing, and SEO specialists often work as part of a marketing team.

Average annual salary: $82,000.

Brand manager

As the name suggests, a brand manager's responsibility is to oversee all aspects of a company's brand.



It's a wide ranging job that includes branding, product development, promotions, marketing and advertising strategies, research, and analytics.



Overall, the duty of a brand manager is to define how a company is perceived by consumers, always with an eye to increased sales.

Average annual salary: $140,000.

Digital designer

Digital designers are content creators. In the context of digital marketing, the job involves developing and creating original content that will resonate with a company's target audience and encourage purchasing activity.



The content can be used for websites, social media pages, marketing campaigns, company logo, emails, and more.



While the main role of a digital designer is content creation, other responsibilities include researching, analysing, and applying data regarding how consumers engage with visual content.

Average annual salary: $110,000.

Social media copywriter

As with digital designers, social media copywriters produce content designed to promote customer engagement and increase sales.



The difference, of course, is that while a digital designer produces images, a copywriter produces words.



By writing original, engaging, and creative copy, a social media copywriter is integral to a company's overall digital marketing strategy.