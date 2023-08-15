Competition structure changes, ways to limit forfeits, and a post-World Cup bounce.
That's what Dubbo Rhinos coach Doug Sandry is hopeful he can see from Central West Rugby Union ahead of the 2024 season.
The curtain will soon come down on this year's competitions, as the New Holland, Oilsplus and South West Fuels grand finals will be played next weekend while the Blowes Cup finals series kicked off on Saturday.
An experienced coach who has a number of Central West representative appointments under his belt, Sandry was part of this season's New Holland Cup and saw his side's season ended on Saturday by the Parkes Boars.
Five teams - minor premiers Mudgee, Parkes, Rhinos, Narromine Gorillas and Bathurst CSU - took part in the New Holland Cup this year while six clubs took part in the premier Blowes Cup.
Sandry feels, ideally, both competitions would feature six clubs to ensure no byes and three matches against each opponent during the regular season.
The coach has been keeping an eye on the third-tier Oilsplus and South West Fuels competitions and feels there are clubs in both which could make the step up.
"I think a six-six works. It's getting the sixth club into the New Holland Cup and, to be honest, I think there's clubs out there who could play New Holland Cup and be competitive," Sandry said.
"You've only got to look at the results of Coonabarabran this year and they've got a massive amount of players. You can't tell me they couldn't have two teams in the New Holland Cup.
"They've been winning matches this year by 100 points and I think they're a club that could really step up and be bloody competitive. I really do."
The Coonabarabran Kookaburras completed an unbeaten regular season in the Oilsplus Cup - a competition for smaller towns in the north of the CWRU - and will host the Wellington Redbacks in next weekend's grand final.
In the South West Fuels Cup decider, the Young Yabbies will host a Blayney club which previously played in the New Holland Cup before dropping back ahead of last season.
"Blayney are through to another grand final, Wellington is in another grand final and is strong in numbers," Sandry said.
"I'd love to see a Blayney, Wellington or Coonabarabran step into the New Holland Cup and become the sixth team and we'd have no byes and everyone plays each other three times. That's a fantastic competition."
The Oilsplus and South West Fuels competition each featured eight clubs in 2023.
Both competitions had clubs which struggled. Canowindra and Trangie only won once each in the northern competition while West Wyalong failed to win a game in the South West Fuels competition.
In the New Holland Cup, CSU struggled for numbers for much of the season and won just once, while there was also just a lone victory for the Forbes Platypi in the Blowes Cup.
Despite Parkes' success in the New Holland Cup first grade competition - they meet Mudgee in next weekend's grand final - their second grade side was forced to forfeit a number of times this season.
The Boars aren't the only club which had sides forfeit in 2023 and that's another thing Sandry wants to see less of next season.
He's hopeful CWRU president Jarrod Simpson is looking at ways to help the struggling clubs while is also keen to see the Wallabies perform well at the upcoming 2023 World Cup to boost interest in the sport.
The coach likened the Wallabies' chance to that of the Matildas, whose run to the semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup has captured hearts and minds across the country.
"They need to look at supporting the clubs like CSU, Forbes and others and how we support them, help them grow and help them become competitive again," Sandry said.
"It's a big job for 'Choppy' (Simpson) and the board but we've got to look at other things to increase our numbers across the board.
"Having a successful World Cup would help, just like with the Matildas."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
