Don't judge without accurate knowledge

"Back in my day...". These four little words are often heard being passed from one generation to the next. I'm now in my late 50s and I've heard these words uttered many times over the years.
To be honest, I have probably said something similar from time to time. You know the sentences such as "when I was a teenager...", "back when I was starting in the workforce...", "I remember when I became a mum for the first time..." and so on.
Often the messages using these words, or similar, are about reminiscence, even reassurance that things will get easier, or that challenges can make us stronger and the person delivering these words is living proof of this.
But sometimes they can come across as a criticism of how things are done in the present, with the suggestion that things were better, or done better, in days gone by. Quite frankly such remarks can come across as condescending and derogatory.
First and foremost, I can't help thinking that if you're living and breathing and able to make these comments then it is still "your day".
Secondly, while we can definitely learn from past experiences we should never trivialise the circumstances and challenges of the present.
Too often the "back in my day..." statement is used to let the current generation of doctors, nurses, journalists, teachers, shop assistants and bankers - to name a few - know how things were "done better" in the past.
Regardless of whether the message is delivered as well-meaning advice, or a criticism, the fact remains that more often than not the procedures of the past do not fit with boundaries or confinements of the present. Needless to say the "back in my day..." message does little more than frustrate the person working with the rules, regulations, constraints, and expectations and changed approach to business in the 21st century (see picture above of meetings by Zoom) .
As the old idiom goes "before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes".
Jackie Meyers, ACM editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.