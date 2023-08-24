Moolarben Coal's ongoing commitment to the community Advertising Feature

The Moolarben operation supports about 672 direct employees and contractors. Picture Supplied

Mining has always been a strong part of the Australian economy and culture, and the Central West is no different. About 40 kilometres north of Mudgee, Moolarben Coal (which is owned and operated by Yancoal Australia) operates 24/7 with approval for four open-cut mining areas and three underground mining areas.



With mining operations at Moolarben Coal currently approved until the end of 2038, investment in infrastructure, employment and community support are looking strong in Mudgee and the surrounding regions.

Yancoal Australia continues to have direct and indirect economic benefits for the regions it operates in. A direct economic benefit of $777 million in wages and salaries to 4,862 full-time employees and $4.5 billion in purchased goods and services from nearly 2,900 suppliers and providers by Yancoal in 2022.

Yancoal Australia believes coal will continue to play a key role in delivering economic growth and improved quality of life. But while coal mining remains its current focus, Yancoal Australia also has a vision to sustain the business through potentially diversifying into renewable energy projects or into other minerals and commodities.

Mining has long been a part of the Mudgee region, it's great to see the benefits and ongoing commitment to the wider community shown by Moolarben - Brian Wesley

The industry has a history of employment and support for workers, while local clubs and organisations receive sponsorships, grants, and provision of equipment. Moolarben Coal continues to support the community throughout the Mid-Western Regional Council district by creating employment, training opportunities and sourcing goods and services from local contractors and providers.

Moolarben is proud of its Community Support Program, which has distributed over $1.8 million in grants and sponsorship over the last decade. Initiatives supported include education, environment, health and safety, the arts, sport, and research. Local community groups are encouraged to apply for funding in the 2024 Community Support Program, with applications open until September 30.