Mudgee residents have the opportunity to take part in exercise for a good cause, with registrations being open for Australia's annual Run Against Violence (RAV) Virtual Team Challenge.
The challenge involves teams with a maximum of 20 people to walk or run 1300 kilometres over 19 days in the community and starts August 30.
According to Co-founder and Mudgee resident, Kirrily Dear, the aim of the RAV challenge is to encourage important conversations about preventing family violence and to remove stigma that can surround it.
Dear and Co-founder Brad Smithers began the RAV challenge in 2017 after she had heard of a series of deaths due to domestic violence in her community.
"I was living in Sydney at the time, and there was three women killed in quite quick succession by a current or former intimate partner," Dear said.
"That's when I first heard that we had an issue of domestic and family violence in Australia and I decided to do something about it."
Dear moved to the Mudgee region three years ago and has completed the challenge in the area since.
Proceeds raised from the challenge are donated to NAPCAN, who run a program called 'Love Bites.'
The program aims to educate students aged 11-17 years of age about respectful relationships.
"Love Bites is run in Mudgee High School, Saint Matthews, Rylstone and everywhere in the area," Dear said.
RAV have been funding the development of the program annually, according to Dear.
"In the last three years, we've invested $300,000 into Love Bites," Dear said.
"The money ultimately comes back into the community, in terms of educating our young people in respectful relationships."
Despite the challenge being a national initiative, it is able to be completed in the Mudgee region with other locals.
"Once people register, we will put them on a team. There are teams all around Mudgee," Dear said.
According to Dear, residents in the area can use the challenge as an opportunity to start exercising again as the weather warms up.
"We've had a few pretty chilly winter, it can get pretty lethargic," Dear said.
"So this is a really good way to start exercising again."
Dear said the challenge also offers a range of social benefits for participants as they navigate the 1300 kilometres as a team.
"The course goes from Broken Hill to Sydney and you've got to work as a team to make that happen," Dear said.
"You get all these wonderful new friendships happening, which is a lovely way to support each other and it's a wonderful experience."
To register for the challenge, Visit runagainstviolence.com
