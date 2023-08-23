Mudgee Guardian
Skippy exhibition in Kandos showcases kangaroo as international cultural sensation

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:43pm, first published August 23 2023 - 6:14pm
'Your one wild and precious life' by June Golland is part of the exhibition. Picture supplied.
'Your one wild and precious life' by June Golland is part of the exhibition. Picture supplied.

The kangaroo is a national icon recognised world-wide, and WAYOUT Art Space in Kandos and Kandos Projects Windows are showcasing its place in our culture.

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.

