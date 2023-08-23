The kangaroo is a national icon recognised world-wide, and WAYOUT Art Space in Kandos and Kandos Projects Windows are showcasing its place in our culture.
According to curator Leah Haynes, the exhibition reflects how the artists perceive the animal through contemporary art, as well as the iconic character of 'Skippy' the Bush Kangaroo.
"We were looking at the power of Skippy the Bush Kangaroo, and how people responded to it as a popular culture icon," Ms Haynes said.
"What we discovered as we were doing research, was that the kangaroo is a very powerful symbol across society in many ways."
The exhibition contains pieces that range from humorous to thought provoking, including one by Mai Nguyen-Long, who grew up watching Skippy in war-torn Vietnam.
"Mai puts all these things that mean something to her and her heritage in little jars. Because when she did research about Skippy the Bush kangaroo TV show, she realised that was on at the same time as the Vietnam War," Ms Haynes said.
"There was a lot of other bad things happening in the world at the time, and Skippy was an escape. So she had a very different view of it growing up in Vietnam."
Ms Haynes said the exhibition is a multimedia show with "a bit of everything" for viewers to enjoy.
"There's fabric and some wonderful sculpture and mixed media pieces. There's a collection of bleached kangaroo bones, which have been collected from country and they'll be returned to country," Ms Haynes said.
"There's a puppet that is sitting on a pedestal, and as you get closer to it, it activates music and the sound as part of the soundtrack from Skippy the Bush Kangaroo."
According to Haynes, Skippy's place in culture is timeless as he was the beginning of the emergence of the kangaroo in popular culture and art.
"It starts at Skippy the Bush kangaroo, then see how people have developed the kangaroo in their art practice. Right up until today," Haynes said. The exhibition runs until October 1.
