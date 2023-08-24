The central west of NSW, including the towns of Lue, Mudgee, Kandos and Rylstone, are set to benefit from a substantial economic investment and jobs boom following the approval of the Bowdens Silver Project.
Formally approved in April by the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC), the mine and processing project will inject a much-needed economic boost into the community, with a capital investment of $250 million and the creation of hundreds of new local jobs.
Bowdens Silver Managing Director, Anthony McClure, said the IPC's decision is an important milestone for Bowdens Silver and the community.
"It has been a thorough process and we have invested significant time and resources to ensure we get the right outcome for the project and for our local community," Mr McClure said.
The approval comes with strict conditions to protect the environment, amenity, and the health and safety of nearby residents.
As part of the mine's rigorous assessment process, Bowdens Silver's experts undertook extensive risk assessments to consider the potential impacts of the project on the community. These comprehensive assessments along with peer reviews showed the project presents no health risks to the local community.
These reports have also been carefully assessed by NSW Government health and environmental agencies and then further peer reviewed. With the approval, the IPC stated that it "is satisfied that the Project can meet all relevant requirements for protecting human health and safety."
In addition, the project will be regulated throughout the life of the operation by the NSW Resources Regulator, the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and other regulators.
"Our team has delivered a technically reliable and environmentally responsible project. The IPC's decision recognises the significant long-term economic and social benefits the project will deliver for local communities across the Mid-Western region," Mr McClure said.
The mine is set to create 320 jobs during construction, alongside 228 ongoing jobs throughout mining operations. Local businesses, contractors, and suppliers will also benefit from an increase in demand for their goods and services and opportunities to partner with Bowdens Silver.
"We are committed to leaving a legacy that outlives the project and will be prioritising local residents in recruitment while offering education and training opportunities to future-proof employment in the region," added Mr McClure.
"Ensuring local families can continue to live and work in their community for decades to come is a top priority for Bowdens Silver."
Bowdens Silver is working on plans central to the mine's operations throughout 2023 with development beginning in the second half of 2024.
Mining has always been a strong part of the Australian economy and culture, and the Central West is no different. About 40 kilometres north of Mudgee, Moolarben Coal (which is owned and operated by Yancoal Australia) operates 24/7 with approval for four open-cut mining areas and three underground mining areas.
With mining operations at Moolarben Coal currently approved until the end of 2038, investment in infrastructure, employment and community support are looking strong in Mudgee and the surrounding regions.
Yancoal Australia continues to have direct and indirect economic benefits for the regions it operates in. A direct economic benefit of $777 million in wages and salaries to 4,862 full-time employees and $4.5 billion in purchased goods and services from nearly 2,900 suppliers and providers by Yancoal in 2022.
Yancoal Australia believes coal will continue to play a key role in delivering economic growth and improved quality of life. But while coal mining remains its current focus, Yancoal Australia also has a vision to sustain the business through potentially diversifying into renewable energy projects or into other minerals and commodities.
Mining has long been a part of the Mudgee region, it's great to see the benefits and ongoing commitment to the wider community shown by Moolarben- Brian Wesley
The industry has a history of employment and support for workers, while local clubs and organisations receive sponsorships, grants, and provision of equipment. Moolarben Coal continues to support the community throughout the Mid-Western Regional Council district by creating employment, training opportunities and sourcing goods and services from local contractors and providers.
Moolarben is proud of its Community Support Program, which has distributed over $1.8 million in grants and sponsorship over the last decade. Initiatives supported include education, environment, health and safety, the arts, sport, and research. Local community groups are encouraged to apply for funding in the 2024 Community Support Program, with applications open until September 30.
Brian Wesley, General Manager Moolarben Coal Operations said it was rewarding being part of an organisation that is actively contributing to the communities and regions we work in.