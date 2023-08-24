Bowdens Silver's project is set to boost local economy and create jobs Advertising Feature

The Bowdens Silver mine is set to create 320 jobs during construction, alongside 228 ongoing jobs throughout mining operations. Picture Supplied

The central west of NSW, including the towns of Lue, Mudgee, Kandos and Rylstone, are set to benefit from a substantial economic investment and jobs boom following the approval of the Bowdens Silver Project.

Formally approved in April by the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC), the mine and processing project will inject a much-needed economic boost into the community, with a capital investment of $250 million and the creation of hundreds of new local jobs.

Bowdens Silver Managing Director, Anthony McClure, said the IPC's decision is an important milestone for Bowdens Silver and the community.

"It has been a thorough process and we have invested significant time and resources to ensure we get the right outcome for the project and for our local community," Mr McClure said.

The approval comes with strict conditions to protect the environment, amenity, and the health and safety of nearby residents.

As part of the mine's rigorous assessment process, Bowdens Silver's experts undertook extensive risk assessments to consider the potential impacts of the project on the community. These comprehensive assessments along with peer reviews showed the project presents no health risks to the local community.

These reports have also been carefully assessed by NSW Government health and environmental agencies and then further peer reviewed. With the approval, the IPC stated that it "is satisfied that the Project can meet all relevant requirements for protecting human health and safety."

In addition, the project will be regulated throughout the life of the operation by the NSW Resources Regulator, the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and other regulators.

"Our team has delivered a technically reliable and environmentally responsible project. The IPC's decision recognises the significant long-term economic and social benefits the project will deliver for local communities across the Mid-Western region," Mr McClure said.

The mine is set to create 320 jobs during construction, alongside 228 ongoing jobs throughout mining operations. Local businesses, contractors, and suppliers will also benefit from an increase in demand for their goods and services and opportunities to partner with Bowdens Silver.

"We are committed to leaving a legacy that outlives the project and will be prioritising local residents in recruitment while offering education and training opportunities to future-proof employment in the region," added Mr McClure.

"Ensuring local families can continue to live and work in their community for decades to come is a top priority for Bowdens Silver."