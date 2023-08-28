Mudgee Guardian
Speed limit on section of Sofala Road almost halved after review

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 28 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:02am
Sofala Road as it crosses the Turon River. Picture from Google Maps.
THE speed limit on a nearly two-kilometre section of Sofala Road, north of Bathurst, has been almost halved after a review that looked at factors including the route's crash history and traffic volumes.

