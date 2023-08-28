Janette overcame adversity to earn coveted TAFE scholarship

Janette Chapman was awarded the 2023 Sandy Smith Memorial Scholarship.
Janette has overcome several personal difficulties to pursue further study and has been broadening her horizons by completing several TAFE courses over the past few years, including a Certificate II in Auslan and Certificate II in Animal Studies.
Janette completed the Certificate II in Hospitality and enjoyed the course so much she enrolled in the Certificate III in Hospitality for the next semester. Completing the Hospitality Certificate II has helped Janette to become more confident, as well as being able to problem solve, remain calm under pressure and to communicate with others and to work as part of a team.
"Janette demonstrated the ability to consistently improve in skill, knowledge and confidence as she completed the Certificate II in Hospitality," Hospitality Head Teacher, Nick John said.
"From where Janette started, to where she is now, is a credit to her commitment and dedication to not let various obstacles deter her ability to learn within the TAFE NSW environment."
The Scholarship was judged by a panel of TAFE NSW staff and Rotary Club of Mudgee Sunrise members. The panel were impressed with Janette's journey, and the determination that came through in her application. The panel agreed that Janette demonstrated that she wants to be a better learner and build self-confidence through education.
The Sandy Smith Memorial Scholarship was established by the Rotary Club of Mudgee Sunrise to honour the memory of Sandy Smith.
A member of the Rotary Club of Mudgee Sunrise, and a highly respected and valued teacher at TAFE NSW Mudgee, Sandy was dedicated to supporting students to achieve their goals. Valued at $500 per year, the Sandy Smith Memorial Scholarship will carry on Sandy's vision of helping TAFE NSW students to succeed and fulfil their career pathways through education.
