Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Janette overcame adversity to earn coveted TAFE scholarship

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janette Chapman (left) with Rotary Club of Mudgee Sunrise President Margaret Barnes. Supplied
Janette Chapman (left) with Rotary Club of Mudgee Sunrise President Margaret Barnes. Supplied

Janette Chapman was awarded the 2023 Sandy Smith Memorial Scholarship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.