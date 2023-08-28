Two men arrested in Mudgee as part of police operation assisted by riot squad

Eight men have been charged with traffic, property, drugs, assault, domestic violence-related offences following an operation across central west over the weekend.
The operation kicked off in April 2023, when local officers established Operation Rhino, targeting property-related crime in the Dubbo area.
Police patrols of Dubbo and Wellington were conducted between Thursday 24 August and Saturday 26 August, with the assistance of the Public Order and Riot Squad (PORS), Dog Unit and Polair.
During the operation police conducted 20 person searches and eight vehicle searches, seizing, cash, methamphetamine and cannabis.
According to police, at 1.30am on Friday August 25, police were patrolling Mudgee CBD when they stopped a Daewoo on Bell Street, for the purpose of a random breath test.
A 35-year-old male passenger - wanted on outstanding warrants - was arrested. During a search of a backpack, officers allegedly seized cannabis, medication, and identification cards. A second male passenger, aged 32, was arrested in relation to a domestic matter.
Both men were taken to Mudgee Police Station. The older man was charged with possess prohibited drug, possess/attempt to, prescribed restricted substance and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen. There outstanding warrants were also executed. The man appeared at Lithgow Local Court on Friday where he was granted conditional bail to appear at Mudgee Local Court on Tuesday, September 5.
During a search of the younger man, officers allegedly located a crystallised substance, believed to be methamphetamine, in his possession. He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), common assault (DV) and possess prohibited drug. The man appeared at Lithgow Local Court on Friday where he was granted conditional bail to at Mudgee Local Court on Tuesday, October 10.
About 11.45pm on Saturday, August 26, police were patrolling Wellington when they stopped a vehicle on Maughan Street, for the purpose of a random breath test. Following inquiries with the driver, police arrested a 40-year-old man following a struggle, where he allegedly attempted to dispose drugs. Police located and seized, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia and crystallised and white powder substance, believed to be methamphetamine.
The man was charged with traffic and drug-related offences. He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Monday, August 28.
According to police, at 7pm on Friday, August 25, police attended a home on Websdale Drive, Dubbo, to speak with the occupant, a 18-year-old man. While at the home, the man allegedly fled from officers into the backyard and over the fence. where he climbed onto a roof.
A short time later, he was found on the roof of a nearby home and arrested. He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with breach of bail. The man was refused bail to appear at a children's Court on Monday, August 28.
