Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Court & Crime

Two men arrested on Bell Street in Mudgee as part of police operation assisted by riot squad

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 28 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two men arrested in Mudgee as part of police operation assisted by riot squad
Two men arrested in Mudgee as part of police operation assisted by riot squad

Eight men have been charged with traffic, property, drugs, assault, domestic violence-related offences following an operation across central west over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.