Man to appear in Mudgee Court after allegedly stealing Toyota Hilux and fuel

A man is set to face Mudgee court after being charged in relation to a break, enter and stealing incident in Barigan earlier this year.
On May 6, at approximately 4am- two men entered a home on Barigan Road and allegedly stole 44-gallon drums of fuel, a block splitter and a Toyota Hilux vehicle.
Following the incident, officers part of the Rural Crime Prevention Team in Mudgee, commenced inquiries relating to the break, enter and steal.
After investigations, the 30-year-old man was arrested after attending Wagga Wagga Police Station on August 29.
He was charged with;
The man appeared at Wagga Wagga Local Court on August 29, where he was formerly refused bail.
He is set to reappear at Mudgee Local Court on Tuesday 12 September 2023.
The other man involved was arrested in May and charged with a number of property and traffic-related offences. He remains before the courts.
