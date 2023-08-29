Mudgee Guardian
Man to appear in Mudgee Court after allegedly stealing Toyota Hilux and fuel

By Newsroom
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
A man is set to face Mudgee court after being charged in relation to a break, enter and stealing incident in Barigan earlier this year.

