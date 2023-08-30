Mudgee Guardian
Huge crowd for Max Potential celebration

Updated September 4 2023 - 3:09pm, first published August 30 2023 - 1:53pm
The Max Potential graduates for 2023. Supplied
in what may have been the biggest turnout to date, over 100 people filled the Club Mudgee auditorium with the Max Potential celebration receiving enormous support from the community.

