Huge crowd for Max Potential celebration

in what may have been the biggest turnout to date, over 100 people filled the Club Mudgee auditorium with the Max Potential celebration receiving enormous support from the community.
Club Mudgee CEO, Andrew Lancaster spoke at the event and encouraged young adults to strive for their goals, to continue to lead, inspire others, and by making a difference in the lives of just 10 people around us, we can change the world. It is the 17th year that Club Mudgee has supported the Max Potential program.
Max Potential connects high school students with community and business leaders who are trained as coaches. Over six months, participants engage in coaching, experiential workshops and delivering a community service project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.