Pamela Elizabeth French, or "just Pam", was a passionate believer in the importance of education.
That is something everyone who knew Pam well is remembering after her death on Saturday, aged 87.
The former St Joseph's, Lochinvar, and St Peter's High School, Maitland, teacher touched many lives during her 51 years in Maitland.
Born in Gulgong in 1936, Pam was a border at St Joseph's Convent School in Perthville, near Bathurst, for her secondary education.
As well as her academic activities, Pam, a gifted singer, also performed in many eisteddfods.
After graduating from Perthville, Pam attended Bathurst Teachers College where she met the love of her life and husband of 61 years, the late Fred French.
Although both remained country people at heart, they moved to Maitland in 1972 to offer their children better educational opportunities.
Pam worked at Cessnock High School, St Joseph's, Lochinvar, and finished her career at St Peter's High School, Maitland.
An English/history teacher, Pam retained her love of learning and returned to tertiary education, obtaining Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees through New England University, Armidale.
Not normally boastful, Pam would proudly tell people about teaching future Newcastle Knights stars, Matthew and Andrew Johns, Mark Hughes and Billy Peden. Pam loved her rugby league, especially the Balmain Tigers, and even coached teams at St Peter's.
Pam was heavily involved in several community organisations, particularly the St Vincent de Paul, Father Chris Riley's Youth Off The Streets and the Business and Professional Women's club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.