Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Campaign kicks off to bring A-League women to Mudgee

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 1 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radio 2MG's Mal Rock and Real FM's Jess Scully outside Glen Willow stadium. Photo: Benjamin Palmer
Radio 2MG's Mal Rock and Real FM's Jess Scully outside Glen Willow stadium. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

If Real FM's Jess Scully gets her way, Mudgee could soon play host to a women's A-League match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.