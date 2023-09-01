Campaign kicks off to bring A-League women to Mudgee

If Real FM's Jess Scully gets her way, Mudgee could soon play host to a women's A-League match.
That's the aim of a new campaign that aims to entice some of the country's best players to come out west and play at Mudgee's Glen Willow. As part of that, the station produced a five-minute video featuring some of Mudgee's most well-known businesses and faces. Watch the video below.
Spurred on by the recent wave of positive energy that has come the way of women's sport - soccer in particular, thanks Matildas - Jess reckons it's something worth fighting for.
"We were all very surprised at how much we was into the game. But also like how much we enjoyed the game and the whole town seemed to be behind it as well. So it just kind of seemed like, well, If everybody loves watching the girls, why don't we have them here? We have the facilities," Ms Scully said.
"... in a conversation with Mal (Rock), he was saying about how the women are being pushed onto backfields and things like that, that aren't necessarily as good as what the men getting to play on and... it was like well we have the best ground in Australia, so let them come here."
The station has created a change.org petition as part of the campaign that they will take to the A-League to plead their case. As of the morning of September 1, the petition has garnered 150 signatures.
"If we've got thousands of people saying that they would like a women's team, you've got the whole of Mudgee behind it. And also means they'll sell out the stadium. How would you say no to that?," Ms Scully said.
"There's nothing that says that we can't do a friendly either. There's nothing that says that it has to be in this season, I understand that things take time... But even if there are two clubs that show interest and they'd like to come to a friendly and then have a wine tour, go for it, babe."
