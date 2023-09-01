Mudgee Guardian

My week wearing the Editor's hat for the first time

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
September 1 2023 - 10:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thank you for the opportunity to tell the news that matters the most to you.
Thank you for the opportunity to tell the news that matters the most to you.

As I've reached the end of the week, I can't help but feel an immense sense of growth and accomplishment from stepping up to perform editorial duties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.