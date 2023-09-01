My week wearing the Editor's hat for the first time

As I've reached the end of the week, I can't help but feel an immense sense of growth and accomplishment from stepping up to perform editorial duties.
If this task had been given to me a few years ago, I would be curled up in a ball and having a nervous breakdown of gigantic proportions; but here I am on the other side with everything intact.
This week I rose to the challenge of ensuring three ACM mastheads continue delivering quality content.
I ensured the papers were filled with the news that matters to each community.
I am tired, but I am so amazed at what I have accomplished.
I have learned a remarkable amount in this week and tested my ability to work under pressure.
I went into this week telling myself that I am capable of the task, and I didn't waver from that thought.
I planned, organised, proofread and wrote until every page was full and every story was told.
Now I am on the other side, I know that I have loved every moment of the week and that I can do it.
I know that each time I do, I will get even better at it.
I know that for a first time, I did well.
As the sun sets on the end of this week, I will curl up with my cat Cleo and my dog Sophie and enjoy every moment of it.
I am not the same person as I was Monday morning.
I hope you all have an amazing weekend and thank you for the opportunity to take care of the news that matters to you most.
Until next time,
Reidun
