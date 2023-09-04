Mudgee Guardian
Under 12s Wombats crowned champions in Central West junior competition

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 4 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:08am
Mudgee Wombats Under 12s following their win. Supplied
The Mudgee Wombats Under 12s have clinched the Central West Junior Rugby Union Championship title in a thrilling Grand Final match against last year's winners, Forbes Platypi, with a final score of 39-0. As Minor Premiers going into the Grand Final, the Wombats maintained their undefeated streak to end the season on a high note.

