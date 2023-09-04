Under 12s Wombats crowned champions in Central West junior competition

The Mudgee Wombats Under 12s have clinched the Central West Junior Rugby Union Championship title in a thrilling Grand Final match against last year's winners, Forbes Platypi, with a final score of 39-0. As Minor Premiers going into the Grand Final, the Wombats maintained their undefeated streak to end the season on a high note.
"This win is a testament to the incredible dedication, skill, and teamwork that our players have displayed throughout the season," Coach Brian Thomson said.
"I couldn't be more proud of each and every one of them for this monumental achievement. They have set the bar high for rugby in the region."
With over 28 registered players this season, the Mudgee Wombats U12s have demonstrated that rugby union is not only alive but also thriving in Central West NSW. The team's strong season has been augmented by the inclusion of seven players who have participated in representative rugby at both NSW PSSA State Cups and for Central West Rugby.
The sport is also witnessing a positive surge in female participation, with two girls proudly representing in the U12s team.
"The increase in diversity only enriches the game and makes victories like this even more special," Coach Thomson said.
Assistant Coach Rod Loneragan emphasized the sportsmanship that the young Wombats have shown.
"Throughout the season, the spirit of unity and support amongst the players has been absolutely inspiring. These kids have shown that sportsmanship is just as important as any win, and that's a lesson we hope they carry with them for life," he said.
The Grand Final triumph has capped off a remarkable season for the Wombats, and the team is already setting its sights on the challenges that lie ahead.
For now, however, Mudgee can bask in the glow of a hard-fought and well-deserved championship win.
