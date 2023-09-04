When Hayden Carpenter moved to Mudgee, he had hopes of winning the Peter McDonald Premiership and now he is just one game away from a title.
In his first season with the Dragons, Carpenter has made a big impression in Mudgee, helping lead the side to a comeback win against Orange Hawks on Saturday.
Firing on the right side, Carpenter set up a handful of tries in the second half which sparked the comeback win.
Having spent time in the Illawarra first grade competition, the Mudgee playmaker confirmed he is settled in at his new home.
"I love it, I brought the family out here," he said.
"It's really good, we are thinking about moving anywhere."
With the likes of livewire halfback Pacey Stockton, crafty hooker Jack Beasley and former NRL player Jack Littlejohn joining Carpenter in the spine, it's no secret why the Dragons are in the midst of another deep finals run.
Just a few months ago, Beasley commented on Carpenter's impact to the side and it showed on Saturday.
The Dragons went close to winning the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) last season, only to be defeated by Dubbo CYMS in the preliminary final.
Following Saturday's match, Carpenter was unaware which team out of CYMS and Parkes he would face in the decider.
"To be honest, I didn't play the game against Dubbo CYMS," he said on Saturday.
"So I'd like to play them, just to see how they go. It's only my first year out here."
This year's grand finalists have met just twice in the past two years, with Dubbo CYMS winning both matches.
Earlier this season, CYMS defeated Mudgee 18-12 at Glen Willow Stadium, a game Carpenter missed through injury.
Sunday's grand final will be played at Apex Oval in Dubbo.
