Author, podcaster and tv personality Ali Daddo coming to Mudgee

Author, podcaster, teacher and television personality, Ali Daddo is coming to Mudgee to celebrate all things women at Willow Collective on Saturday.
Daddo is an ambassador for the clothing label 'eb&ive', will be at the 73 Market Street location from 10am to 1pm, to meet locals, sign her book and chat about all things menopause and fashion. There will be an interview at 11am where people can hear from Ali as well.
"With 100 per cent of the female population inevitably having to manage menopause at some stage in their life, it is surprisingly a subject that is not often talked about in the mainstream" said Katy Henderson, owner of Willow Collective," Katy Henderson, owner of Willow Collective said.
"So, I believe that Ali's visit will be a great opportunity for us to shine the light on menopause and what us women have to go through and how we can be supported and get through it together.
"This is a great opportunity for Mudgee ladies of all ages to come into town and meet Ali and learn more about menopause.
"If you're young, it's a great preparation for the future, if you're currently going or about to go through menopause, it makes you feel understood and not alone, and if you are a husband, partner, brother or son it can really help you understand what a woman goes through and how you can support the special women in your life" concluded Katy.
Willow Collective will be hosting a fashion parade at 11.30am.
