Author, podcaster and tv personality Ali Daddo coming to Mudgee

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 8 2023 - 9:58am, first published September 6 2023 - 12:27pm
Author Ali Daddo will be in Mudgee on Saturday. Supplied
Author, podcaster, teacher and television personality, Ali Daddo is coming to Mudgee to celebrate all things women at Willow Collective on Saturday.

